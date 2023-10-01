The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are listed as only 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023. An over/under of 41 points has been set for this game.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2.5) 41 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-2.5) 40.5 -136 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Tennessee's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.

The Titans covered the spread four times last year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Tennessee games last season, five of them hit the over.

Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last year.

The Bengals' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 9-3-1 last season.

In 16 Cincinnati games last year, six hit the over.

