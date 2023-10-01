The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.820) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Steer is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Steer has gotten a hit in 101 of 156 games this season (64.7%), with more than one hit on 44 occasions (28.2%).

Looking at the 156 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (14.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has an RBI in 62 of 156 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (42.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 78 .277 AVG .267 .365 OBP .348 .440 SLG .487 25 XBH 38 10 HR 13 39 RBI 47 60/34 K/BB 79/34 10 SB 5

