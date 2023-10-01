The Cincinnati Reds (82-79) will look for another big outing from a slugger on a roll against the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) on Sunday at 3:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Noelvi Marte is on a two-game homer streak.

The Reds will give the ball to Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.82 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds will hand the ball to Greene (4-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.71 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Greene has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .249 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (13th in the league) with 209 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in two games, and they have gone 7-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Over 34 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.82 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.

Mikolas has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas will try to build on an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In five of his 34 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1364 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 780 runs scored. They have the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and are 14th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.

Mikolas has thrown 18 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs on 19 hits while striking out nine against the Reds this season.

