Sunday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) against the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 3:15 PM ET on October 1.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (8-13).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 41 times and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 780.

The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

