Luke Maile and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Maile has had a hit in 31 of 70 games this year (44.3%), including multiple hits nine times (12.9%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.6% of his games this season (13 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .226 AVG .253 .294 OBP .333 .301 SLG .506 3 XBH 13 2 HR 4 7 RBI 18 28/7 K/BB 19/7 1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings