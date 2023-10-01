Luke Maile and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Maile has had a hit in 31 of 70 games this year (44.3%), including multiple hits nine times (12.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.6% of his games this season (13 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 35
.226 AVG .253
.294 OBP .333
.301 SLG .506
3 XBH 13
2 HR 4
7 RBI 18
28/7 K/BB 19/7
1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
