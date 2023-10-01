Will Charlie Jones Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Charlie Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Jones' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Charlie Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Bengals have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Irvin Smith Jr. (DNP/hamstring): 5 Rec; 27 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bengals vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|6
|7
|0
|6.0
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|2
|1
|6
|0
