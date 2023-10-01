On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Trying to place a bet on player props in this outing between the Bengals and the Titans? Keep reading for the player props for the top performers.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +470

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +470

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 36.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 259.5 (-113) - - Ja'Marr Chase - - 86.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 57.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 52.5 (-102) 20.5 (-113)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chris Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Ryan Tannehill 200.5 (-113) 7.5 (-102) - Derrick Henry - 69.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) DeAndre Hopkins - - 51.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 26.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 31.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 20.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113)

