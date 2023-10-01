The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to square off against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up seven fewer points per game (15.3) than the Titans surrender (22.3).

The Bengals rack up 100.4 fewer yards per game (244.3) than the Titans give up per outing (344.7).

This season, Cincinnati runs for just (69.3) than Tennessee allows per outing (69.3).

This year, the Bengals have two turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (3).

Bengals Away Performance

Cincinnati accumulated 249.7 passing yards per game away from home last season (15.3 fewer than overall) and conceded 238.8 in away games (9.7 more than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore L 27-24 CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles W 19-16 ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle - CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco - CBS

