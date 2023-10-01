Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 4
For their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) have five players on the injury report.
The Bengals squared off against the Los Angeles Rams in their last game, winning 19-16.
The Titans' most recent game ended in a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Out
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Elijah Molden
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Abdomen
|Out
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bengals Season Insights
- While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).
- The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Bengals are totaling 175 passing yards per game offensively this season (26th in NFL), and they are giving up 200.7 passing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
- It's been a hard stretch for Cincinnati in terms of running the ball, ranking fourth-worst in rushing offense (69.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (151.7 rushing yards per game allowed) in 2023.
- The Bengals own the ninth-ranked turnover margin in the league at +2, forcing four turnovers (13th in NFL) while turning it over two times (fifth in NFL).
Bengals vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 41 points
