The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) will meet the Tennessee Titans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Bengals go up against the Titans.

Bengals vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game and have been behind after the first quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have led one time and have been losing two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging three points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Titans have been outscored two times and have been knotted up one time.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the third quarter in one game and have tied two games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In three games this year, the Bengals have lost the fourth quarter two times and tied one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

Bengals vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this year, the Bengals have been losing after the first half two times and have been tied one time.

This season, the Titans have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Through three games this year, the Titans have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0).

