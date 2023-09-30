Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Tulane Green Wave and UAB Blazers go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Green Wave. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulane vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+21.5) Toss Up (58.5) Tulane 36, UAB 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Green Wave have two wins against the spread this year.

One Green Wave game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Tulane games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blazers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UAB is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.

In the Blazers' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

UAB games this season have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 2.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Wave vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.5 16 31 20.3 21 3 UAB 28 36.3 28 23.5 28 49

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.