Stuart Fairchild vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .225 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (6.0%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.1%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (31.0%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.190
|AVG
|.259
|.295
|OBP
|.347
|.333
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Rom makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.98, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .336 against him.
