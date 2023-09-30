Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Noelvi Marte carries a 14-game hitting streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (82-78) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Busch Stadium.
The Reds will look to Connor Phillips (1-0) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-4).
Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips
- Phillips (1-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.66 ERA this season with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.4 walks per nine across four games.
- Phillips has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom
- Rom (1-4 with a 7.98 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .336 to opposing hitters.
- So far this year, Rom has not registered a quality start.
- Rom has put up two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Drew Rom vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 16th in the league with 1350 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 774 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and are 14th in all of MLB with 195 home runs.
- Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Rom has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits.
