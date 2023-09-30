Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (82-78) will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 30, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Reds are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). A 9-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 22 out of the 40 games, or 55%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (42.3%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 19-25 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.