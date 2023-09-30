Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) and Cincinnati Reds (82-78) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Drew Rom (1-4, 7.98 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 10-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 774 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

