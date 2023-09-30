Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) and Cincinnati Reds (82-78) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.
The Reds will give the nod to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Drew Rom (1-4, 7.98 ERA).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 7, Reds 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 22, or 55%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 10-8 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored 774 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|Pirates
|L 13-12
|Connor Phillips vs Bailey Falter
|September 24
|Pirates
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Quinn Priester
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|W 11-7
|Hunter Greene vs Lucas Giolito
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Shane Bieber
|September 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 19-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Jake Woodford
|September 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Drew Rom
|October 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Miles Mikolas
