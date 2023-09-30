The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) and the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the country will take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) and the 25th-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Sooners are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-20.5) 48.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-19.5) 47.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Oklahoma has compiled a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sooners have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Iowa State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the Big 12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Iowa State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

