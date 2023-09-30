The Murray State Racers (1-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Roy Stewart Stadium in an MVFC showdown.

On offense, Murray State ranks 91st in the FCS with 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 94th in points allowed (464.7 points allowed per contest). Indiana State has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in total offense (190.3 total yards per game) and 19th-worst in total defense (440.3 total yards allowed per game).

Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Murray State vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Murray State Indiana State 350.3 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.3 (127th) 464.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (64th) 177.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.3 (108th) 173 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 98 (127th) 6 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has racked up 366 yards (122 ypg) on 38-of-64 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cortezz Jones, has carried the ball 23 times for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 82 receiving yards on six catches.

Kywon Morgan has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 92 yards (30.7 per game).

Cole Rusk has hauled in nine catches for 138 yards (46 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Taylor Shields' five catches have turned into 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Tee Hodge has rushed for 82 yards on 23 carries so far this year.

Evan Olaes has been given 21 carries and totaled 76 yards.

Dakota Caton has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 135 (45 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has one touchdown.

Harry Van Dyne has seven receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 120 yards (40 yards per game) this year.

Harrison Stomps' one catch (on one target) has netted him 14 yards (4.7 ypg).

