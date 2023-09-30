SEC foes will do battle when the No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) battle the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is LSU vs. Ole Miss?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ole Miss 40, LSU 18
  • LSU has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).
  • The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Ole Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Rebels have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3)
  • LSU has covered the spread once this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Ole Miss has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.
  • This year, the Rebels are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (67.5)
  • LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 67.5 points once this season.
  • This season, Ole Miss has played just one game with a combined score over 67.5 points.
  • LSU averages 42.8 points per game against Ole Miss' 42, totaling 17.3 points over the matchup's over/under of 67.5.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.3 55.5 55.3
Implied Total AVG 32.7 37 30.5
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 60.2 61.5 59.5
Implied Total AVG 35.7 39 34
ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

