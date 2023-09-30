Best Bets & Odds for the LSU vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, September 30
SEC foes will do battle when the No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) battle the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is LSU vs. Ole Miss?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ole Miss 40, LSU 18
- LSU has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Ole Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Rebels have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ole Miss (+3)
- LSU has covered the spread once this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Ole Miss has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Rebels are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (67.5)
- LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 67.5 points once this season.
- This season, Ole Miss has played just one game with a combined score over 67.5 points.
- LSU averages 42.8 points per game against Ole Miss' 42, totaling 17.3 points over the matchup's over/under of 67.5.
Splits Tables
LSU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.3
|55.5
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.7
|37
|30.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|60.2
|61.5
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.7
|39
|34
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.