The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) are just 2.5-point favorites at home against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a tough rushing defense, with the Wildcats 10th in the country against the run, and the Gators 15th. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Florida matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Florida Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-2.5) 44 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-2.5) 44.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida has won one game against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

