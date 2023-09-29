ACC teams are in action for five games in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green +22.5 against Georgia Tech as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Virginia vs. Boston College matchup.

Best Week 5 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 8.3 points

Georgia Tech by 8.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Syracuse +6.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange

Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 1.5 points

Syracuse by 1.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Duke +5.5 vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 1.8 points

Duke by 1.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 ACC Total Bets

Over 53.5 - Virginia vs. Boston College

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles

Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 61.8 points

61.8 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: The CW

Under 52.5 - Notre Dame vs. Duke

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils Projected Total: 47.9 points

47.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Total: 55.0 points

55.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Duke 4-0 (1-0 ACC) 37.3 / 8.8 424.5 / 276.3 Florida State 4-0 (2-0 ACC) 43.3 / 22.5 424.8 / 401.0 North Carolina 4-0 (1-0 ACC) 35.8 / 22.0 464.0 / 363.0 Louisville 4-0 (2-0 ACC) 43.0 / 19.0 542.0 / 359.5 Miami (FL) 4-0 (0-0 ACC) 43.8 / 12.5 519.0 / 273.0 Syracuse 4-0 (0-0 ACC) 44.3 / 10.8 507.8 / 274.3 NC State 3-1 (1-0 ACC) 29.3 / 21.8 381.3 / 326.0 Wake Forest 3-1 (0-1 ACC) 29.0 / 22.8 426.5 / 338.5 Georgia Tech 2-2 (1-1 ACC) 33.8 / 29.0 480.0 / 425.3 Clemson 2-2 (0-2 ACC) 36.3 / 22.5 474.3 / 262.8 Virginia Tech 1-3 (0-0 ACC) 21.5 / 25.0 329.3 / 351.0 Boston College 1-3 (0-2 ACC) 28.0 / 35.5 400.3 / 413.5 Pittsburgh 1-3 (0-1 ACC) 24.0 / 23.0 317.0 / 270.3 Virginia 0-4 (0-1 ACC) 20.8 / 37.8 333.5 / 418.5

