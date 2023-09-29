TJ Friedl vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (134) this season while batting .280 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Friedl will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with four homers during his last games.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 32.6% of his games this season (44 of 135), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (40.7%), including 14 multi-run games (10.4%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.291
|AVG
|.269
|.365
|OBP
|.342
|.561
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|24
|48/23
|K/BB
|42/23
|12
|SB
|13
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
