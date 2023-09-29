Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Titans considerably higher (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (30th).
- The Titans' Super Bowl odds have improved from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 14th-biggest change among all teams.
- The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Titans' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Titans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Tennessee has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- The Titans rank second-worst in total offense (240 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 344.7 yards allowed per contest.
- The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15 points per game. On defense, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).
Titans Impact Players
- In three games, Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five receptions for 71 yards.
- Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), completing 59.0%, with one touchdown and three interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 17 yards.
- DeAndre Hopkins has 14 catches for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- In the passing game, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored one time, hauling in seven balls for 83 yards (41.5 per game).
- Denico Autry has posted 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in three games for the Titans.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
