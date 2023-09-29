Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) against the Cincinnati Reds (81-78) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on September 29.

The Reds will give the ball to Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-15 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 755 total runs this season.

The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule