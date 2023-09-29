Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Nelson County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Holy Cross High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler County High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
