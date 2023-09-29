A pair of ACC teams square off when the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) and the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. NC State matchup.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Louisville vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 55.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 54.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. NC State Betting Trends

Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

NC State has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

