The Louisville Cardinals (4-0) take on a fellow ACC foe when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Louisville has the 39th-ranked defense this year (19 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking ninth-best with 43 points per game. NC State ranks 81st with 381.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 44th with 326 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Louisville vs. NC State Key Statistics

Louisville NC State 542 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (86th) 359.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (46th) 237.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (95th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,120 yards (280 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 67% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 100 rushing yards on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has 478 rushing yards on 50 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 133 yards (33.3 per game) on six catches with one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the pass game with eight grabs for 94 yards

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 19 catches for 400 yards (100 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has caught 11 passes for 173 yards (43.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 859 passing yards (214.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has taken 21 carries and totaled 117 yards.

Kevin Concepcion paces his team with 238 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Julian Gray has totaled 116 receiving yards (29 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Porter Rooks' 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 108 yards.

