The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .203.

Votto has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (27 of 63), with more than one hit 13 times (20.6%).

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .173 AVG .237 .300 OBP .333 .373 SLG .505 8 XBH 12 7 HR 7 18 RBI 20 32/14 K/BB 29/13 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings