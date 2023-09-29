If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Hart County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Todd County
  • Boyle County
  • Daviess County
  • Green County
  • Hopkins County
  • McLean County
  • Taylor County
  • Clinton County
  • Warren County
  • Christian County

    • Hart County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Caverna High School at Fulton County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hickman, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.