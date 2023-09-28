Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 28
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|60.5
|-345
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Middle Tennessee has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win CUSA
|+105
|Bet $100 to win $105
