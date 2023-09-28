The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) take on a fellow CUSA opponent when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Western Kentucky owns the 54th-ranked scoring offense this year (31.8 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 18th-worst with 34 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in the FBS (358.5 total yards per game) and 85th on defense (381.5 total yards allowed per contest).

Below in this article, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on CBS Sports Network.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Middle Tennessee 367.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (94th) 497.8 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (85th) 86 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.3 (94th) 281.5 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (81st) 6 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 11 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (97th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 1,064 yards (266 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 62.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 47 rushing yards on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has 101 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 88 yards (22 per game) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 255 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 237 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Blue Smith has been the target of 13 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 118 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee this season. He has 911 passing yards (227.8 per game) while completing 70.6% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 42 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 188 yards, or 47 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Elijah Metcalf has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 192 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.

Holden Willis has caught 13 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremy Tate Jr. has racked up 129 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

