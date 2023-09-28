Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 18th in the league. They are way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Titans have experienced the 16th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +8000.
- The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread this year.
- One of the Titans' three games this season has hit the over.
- The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tennessee has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- The Titans have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 240.0 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 17th in the NFL (344.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15.0 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).
Titans Impact Players
- On the ground, Derrick Henry has one touchdown and has gained 163 yards (54.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five catches for 71 yards.
- Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), completing 59.0%, with one touchdown and three interceptions in three games.
- In addition, Tannehill has rushed for 17 yards and one score.
- DeAndre Hopkins has 14 receptions for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has seven catches for 83 yards (41.5 per game) and one TD in two games.
- Denico Autry has been causing chaos on defense, recording 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks for the Titans.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
