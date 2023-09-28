Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hopkins County, Kentucky has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McLean County High School at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Madisonville North Hopkins High School at Muhlenberg County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Greenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.