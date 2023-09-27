The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .263.

In 48.5% of his games this year (49 of 101), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Benson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (17.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.9%).

In 37 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .234 AVG .288 .340 OBP .373 .500 SLG .479 17 XBH 16 8 HR 3 17 RBI 13 54/20 K/BB 47/20 8 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings