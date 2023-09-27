Jose Ramirez and Spencer Steer are among the players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds play at Progressive Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 84 RBI (153 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a .269/.356/.457 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 133 hits with 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.354/.472 so far this season.

Friedl brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Sep. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-6) for his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 22 5.0 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 6.1 9 4 4 6 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 4.2 6 4 4 4 5 at Royals Jun. 29 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 71 walks and 80 RBI (166 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.354/.476 so far this year.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 168 hits with 35 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.342/.373 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

