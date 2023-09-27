Reds vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) against the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have won in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 39-45 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (752 total runs).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
|September 22
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Andre Jackson
|September 23
|Pirates
|L 13-12
|Connor Phillips vs Bailey Falter
|September 24
|Pirates
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Quinn Priester
|September 26
|@ Guardians
|W 11-7
|Hunter Greene vs Lucas Giolito
|September 27
|@ Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Shane Bieber
|September 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Connor Phillips vs Adam Wainwright
|September 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Rom
|October 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Thompson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.