Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) against the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 39-45 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (752 total runs).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

