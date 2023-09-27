On Wednesday, Luke Maile (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .243 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Maile has gotten at least one hit in 45.6% of his games this season (31 of 68), with at least two hits nine times (13.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.1% of his games this season, Maile has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .226 AVG .263 .294 OBP .344 .301 SLG .525 3 XBH 13 2 HR 4 7 RBI 18 28/7 K/BB 19/7 1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings