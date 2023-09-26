There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, US Lecce taking on Juventus.

Info on live coverage of today's Serie A action is available for you.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Juventus vs US Lecce

US Lecce (3-2-0) is on the road to match up with Juventus (3-1-1) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Juventus (-225)

Juventus (-225) Underdog: US Lecce (+600)

US Lecce (+600) Draw: (+320)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.