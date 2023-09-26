The Cleveland Guardians will look to Andres Gimenez for continued success at the plate when they take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The favored Guardians have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -110. An 8-run total is set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (47.7%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 52-57 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 76 of its 156 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-43 42-34 27-34 52-43 56-53 23-24

