Joey Votto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Votto (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .205 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 24 walks.
- Votto has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Votto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|26
|.173
|AVG
|.242
|.300
|OBP
|.321
|.373
|SLG
|.516
|8
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|20
|32/14
|K/BB
|28/10
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Guardians give up the fewest home runs in baseball (165 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Giolito (8-14) to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.70 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.70), 34th in WHIP (1.267), and 11th in K/9 (10).
