In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), Trenton Irwin and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.

On 23 targets, Irwin compiled 231 receiving yards on 15 catches with four TDs last year, averaging 25.7 yards per game.

Irwin vs. the Rams

Irwin vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Against Los Angeles last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Rams allowed 23 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Last season, no player caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.

The Rams were the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 226 passing yards per game.

The Rams allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in NFL play.

Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Irwin Receiving Insights

Irwin did not come up short of an over/under prop bet for receiving yards in his only game last season.

He was targeted on 23 passes last year, averaging 10 yards per target.

Irwin had a receiving touchdown in three of nine games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

Irwin's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

