The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to play in a Week 3 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Tee Higgins hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16 if he scores a TD)

Higgins' team-best 89 yards receiving (44.5 per game) have come on eight catches (20 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

Higgins has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2

