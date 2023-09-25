Will Joe Mixon hit paydirt when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 3 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has rushed 26 times for a team-high 115 yards (57.5 per game).

Mixon has tacked on seven catches for 53 yards (26.5 per game).

In two games, Mixon has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0

