Should you wager on Joe Burrow getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Burrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Burrow has rushed for 4 yards (2 per game) on two carries.

Burrow has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Joe Burrow Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0

Rep Joe Burrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.