Bengals vs. Rams Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, September 25, 2023 versus the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). This contest has a point total of 44.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bengals as they ready for this matchup against the Rams. The Rams' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they meet the Bengals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bengals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-3)
|44
|-155
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3)
|43.5
|-154
|+130
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 3 Odds
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Texans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Cowboys vs Cardinals
- Click here for Panthers vs Seahawks
- Click here for Titans vs Browns
Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Cincinnati was 12-2-1 against the spread last season.
- The Bengals' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more was 9-3-1 last season.
- In 16 Cincinnati games last season, six hit the over.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles was 6-10-1 last year.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Rams had an ATS record of 4-3-1.
- Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, six went over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.