The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) meet at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

Bengals Insights (2022)

The Bengals put up 3.5 more points per game (26.1) than the Rams surrendered (22.6) last year.

The Bengals racked up 360.5 yards per game last year, just 19.4 more than the 341.1 the Rams allowed per outing.

Cincinnati rushed for 95.5 yards per game last season, 19.6 fewer than the 115.1 Los Angeles allowed per outing.

The Bengals turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Bengals Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Bengals scored 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they allowed (20.1).

At home, the Bengals racked up 407.9 yards per game and conceded 309.4. That's more than they gained overall (360.5), but less than they allowed (335.7).

In home games, Cincinnati accumulated 284.7 passing yards per game and gave up 216.6. That's more than it gained overall (265), and less than it allowed (229.1).

The Bengals accumulated 123.1 rushing yards per game at home (27.6 more than their overall average), and conceded 92.9 at home (13.7 less than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage at home (50.5%) was higher than their overall average (46.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.9%) was lower than overall (39.6%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore L 27-24 CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle - CBS

