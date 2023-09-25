Entering their Monday, September 25 game against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Bengals were knocked off by the Baltimore Ravens 27-24.

The Rams' last game ended in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Questionable Irvin Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Doubtful Nick Scott S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tycen Anderson S Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Decobie Durant DB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jonah Williams DE Back Limited Participation In Practice Puka Nacua WR Oblique Questionable Brian Allen OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 3 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Rams Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Bengals or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bengals Season Insights (2022)

The Bengals ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

Cincinnati ranked seventh in points scored last season (26.1 points per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per game.

The Bengals ranked 23rd in pass defense last year (229.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 265.0 passing yards per game.

Cincinnati ranked fourth-worst in rushing offense (95.5 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (fourth in NFL) last season, the Bengals' +6 turnover margin ranked sixth in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-1.5)

Bengals (-1.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Rams (+110)

Bengals (-130), Rams (+110) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.