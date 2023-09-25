The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Bengals facing off against the Rams, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Bengals were leading after the first quarter in nine games, trailed after the first quarter in three games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Looking at the first quarter last year, Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points scored on offense (best in NFL) and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense (second-ranked).

The Rams were leading after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last season.

Offensively, the Rams averaged 4.8 points in the first quarter (12th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals won the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied two times in 16 games last season.

Cincinnati averaged 8.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 8.4 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

In 17 games last year, the Rams won the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, the Rams averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter (15th-ranked) last year. They gave up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cincinnati averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked).

The Rams outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last season, the Rams averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Bengals won the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, it surrendered an average of 4.2 points in the fourth quarter.

The Rams won the fourth quarter in six games last year, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Rams' offense averaged 4.8 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they surrendered 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 3 In-Game Primers

Bengals vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Bengals were leading after the first half in nine games, were behind after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

In the first half last season, Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points scored on offense. Defensively, the team gave up an average of 11.3 points in the first half.

The Rams were leading after the first half in nine games last season, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Rams averaged 11.6 points scored on offense (13th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.9 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

2nd Half

The Bengals were outscored in the second half six times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 16 games last year.

In the second half last season, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points scored on offense. It surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Rams lost the second half 11 times and won that half six times.

In the second half last year, the Rams averaged 7.8 points scored on offense (31st-ranked) and surrendered an average of 11.2 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

Rep the Bengals or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.