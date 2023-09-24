The September 24 matchup between the Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Tennessee Titans (1-1) will feature a showdown between QBs Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Tannehill this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Deshaun Watson Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats Deshaun Watson 12 Games Played 6 65.2% Completion % 58.2% 2,536 (211.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,102 (183.7) 13 Touchdowns 7 6 Interceptions 5 98 (8.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 175 (29.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Other Matchup Previews

Browns Defensive Stats

Last season, the Browns ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed (22.4 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Cleveland's defense was on top of its game, with 3,336 passing yards allowed last year (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Browns struggled last season, with 2,295 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They ranked 29th with 22 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Cleveland ranked 16th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 19th (39.5%).

Who comes out on top when the Browns and the Titans square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Titans Defensive Stats

Last season, the Titans were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

When it came to defending the pass, Tennessee struggled last season, with 4,671 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranked 28th with 29 passing touchdowns allowed.

Opposing offenses struggled to move the chains on the ground against the Titans' pass D, which ranked first in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 3.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Tennessee ranked third in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 15th (55.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.