On Sunday, September 24 at 1:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (79-77) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81) at Great American Ball Park. Brandon Williamson will get the ball for the Reds, while Quinn Priester will take the mound for the Pirates.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Pirates have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 10.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.47 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (3-2, 8.61 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 20, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Reds have a record of 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline three times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 54 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

