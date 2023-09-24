Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 182 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .412 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (737 total runs).

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.413).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds are sending Brandon Williamson (4-5) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Williamson heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson enters the matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

